Tableau Software (DATA) Share Value Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Position; Nuance Investments Cut Holding in Sjw Group (SJW) by $7.54 Million as Share Value Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 123,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 933,792 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 76,007 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Issues Statement Regarding Eversource Energy’s Intention to Launch Distracting Proxy Contest; 25/04/2018 – SJW Rejected $68.25 a Share Bid From Unnamed Party — Filing; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group Shareholders Will Own 60% of the Combined Co at Close; 26/04/2018 – SJW SAYS CONNECTICUT WATER DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE DURING 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: Deeply Disappointed That Cal Water Has Chosen to Undertake This Action; 15/03/2018 – SJW, Connecticut Water plan merger to create $1.9 bln utility; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP, CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SEE DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EPS; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT TO REVIEW, NEGOTIATE ANY ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED UNTIL 11:59 P.M. ET ON JULY 14, 2018

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll holds 2 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 278,796 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,441 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 158,467 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 29,356 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 10,205 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has 0.12% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Raymond James And Assocs reported 19,947 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 104,170 shares. 933,792 are held by Nuance Invests Limited Com. Crow Point Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.31% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Blackrock owns 1.81 million shares.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.17 million for 17.46 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SJW Group Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Summit Materials Inc (SUM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SJW Group Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “California Water Withdraws $70.00 Per Share Proposal to Acquire SJW Group After Rejection by SJW – Business Wire” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SJW Group (SJW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.06 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $25.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 411,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,880 are held by Nomura Asset Management Co. 318,389 were reported by Merian Investors (Uk) Limited. Ci Investments reported 370,553 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,776 shares. South State stated it has 45,466 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 250,980 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Shell Asset Management Com holds 10,961 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,823 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 13,039 shares in its portfolio. Fmr owns 4.38 million shares. 8,251 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 52 shares. 27,460 are held by D E Shaw And. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.34% or 284,715 shares in its portfolio.