Tableau Software (DATA) Share Value Rose While Coatue Management Lifted Position by $7.18 Million; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Declined

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 17,749 shares to 162,797 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 88,252 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advisors has invested 1.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Counselors has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Iberiabank Corp owns 37,171 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 21,390 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 14,425 are held by Wheatland Advsrs. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,327 shares stake. Maple Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,875 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.48% or 116,825 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.22 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt owns 153,198 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And invested in 0.09% or 6,170 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Lp holds 3.60M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company holds 135,087 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hussman Strategic invested 0.62% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cap Sarl invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.22% or 11.65 million shares. Incorporated Ca owns 19,800 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). D E Shaw & Company Inc stated it has 27,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 32,853 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 47,998 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 12,882 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Management Lp invested in 0.12% or 6,540 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 8,135 shares to 9.06M shares, valued at $356.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 156,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).