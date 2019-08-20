Tableau Software (DATA) Share Price Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Position; Amg National Trust Bank Has Increased Sanofi (SNY) Holding by $505,164

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99M, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 11,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 59,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 48,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 1.24M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 13/04/2018 – Advent leads race to buy Sanofi’s generics arm; 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S EUROPEAN OTC ASSETS COULD SELL FOR AS MUCH AS EU200M; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to Retire; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 5,413 shares to 274,802 shares, valued at $26.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 25,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,231 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20 million shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.