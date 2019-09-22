Tableau Software (DATA) Share Price Rose While Hmi Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) by $1.90 Million

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 24,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 43,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 67,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 803,113 shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 24.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 161,202 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. First Citizens Bancshares has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 0.01% or 61,404 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.05% or 5,408 shares. Ww Asset Inc accumulated 4,672 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 56,089 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.99 million shares stake. Baystate Wealth Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 22,747 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 12,174 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,247 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 432 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,619 shares.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands gains after Argus lift – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Dunkin’ Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DNKN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Jack in the Box Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Long-term Prospects Bright, Woes Stay – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2017.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,415 shares to 136,462 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.