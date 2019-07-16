Tableau Software (DATA) Position Has Upped by Allen Investment Management Llc; Private Wealth Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $11.49 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.5. About 1.83M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 842.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 19,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 2,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $173.07. About 596,524 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma invested in 0.07% or 258 shares. Kingdon Capital Ltd Liability reported 3.21% stake. Choate Investment Advsr reported 4,274 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corporation has 4.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 249,106 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has 1,095 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6.41% or 664,836 shares. Essex Management Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Wealth has invested 2.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 329,835 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 12,061 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 735,592 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 2,055 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 915 shares. Bokf Na owns 22,946 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon.com, Target and Walmart – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Looks Beyond Speakers With Alexa-Powered Home Robots – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 4,102 shares to 95,917 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 84,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,220 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Improved Earnings In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ESCO Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ESE) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGY) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.