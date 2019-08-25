Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed by $20.80 Million Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Chemical Bank Has Boosted Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,915 shares to 93,277 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 52,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.99M shares. 55,207 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus. 250,323 are owned by Mackenzie Fin. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,971 are owned by Fil Limited. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 25,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl holds 0.77% or 1,447 shares. Atria Invests has 8,769 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va holds 0.24% or 2,045 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.3% or 45,719 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co holds 0.52% or 93,354 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 99,596 shares. James Research holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ent Financial Ser Corp has 7,709 shares. Eqis Cap Inc has 1,122 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% or 46,824 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.27% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 12,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 12,506 shares. 22,937 are held by Brown Advisory. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 257,238 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 282,030 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.46% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 250,980 shares. Northern owns 432,591 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,525 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 19,662 shares. First Mercantile reported 1,736 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4,411 shares.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.