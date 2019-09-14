Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Rose While Hmi Capital Boosted Stake; As Luminex Del (LMNX) Valuation Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 36,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 68,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 176,700 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 76 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 265 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Alpine Associate owns 888,100 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 67,456 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 313,800 shares. M&T National Bank invested in 0% or 4,195 shares. Omni Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 458,690 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 17,332 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1,873 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.1% or 72,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Luminex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 32,450 shares to 120,290 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 40,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).