Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Rose While Dorsal Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $50.80 Million; Hwg Holdings LP Increases Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc analyzed 400,000 shares as the company's stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 2080.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,075 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $184.77. About 2.93M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank invested in 3,808 shares. Baillie Gifford And Communication stated it has 2.07 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,802 shares. Aperio Lc holds 0.01% or 13,531 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,469 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,720 shares. Aqr Capital Lc stated it has 18,243 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 76,334 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company accumulated 11,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peconic Ltd Llc holds 164,895 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 72 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 370,573 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 157,689 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: "NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch" published on August 12, 2019, Reuters.com published: "Dow posts biggest one-day drop since October as recession fears take hold – Reuters" on August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool" on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: "Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News" on September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Inc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,108 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lifeplan Finance Inc stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.64 million were reported by Fil Limited. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability reported 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 55,859 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 818,345 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,874 shares. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Forbes J M And Comm Llp owns 83,312 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 2.05% or 12,646 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 72,082 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 3,585 shares. The New York-based Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).