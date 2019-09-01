Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Rose While Crosslink Capital Upped Position; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Upped Position by $72.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 2305.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 805,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The hedge fund held 840,600 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.87 million, up from 34,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.23. About 599,043 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 15,255 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,720 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,701 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 13,330 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 12,506 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 11,300 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). M&T National Bank Corporation accumulated 3,808 shares. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability owns 21,348 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Peconic Ptnrs Limited has invested 1.41% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cordasco Financial Ntwk accumulated 50 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associate Inc owns 271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crosslink Capital Inc holds 121,595 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,080 shares to 25,759 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,200 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

