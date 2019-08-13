Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Price Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.94 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.23M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 847,011 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition – sources via @LianaBaker @GregRoumeliotis; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK ENDS COMMENTS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup Rejects Apollo Management Preliminary Takeover Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 130,819 shares. Creative Planning has 13,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Partners Group Inc Ag holds 522,937 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.27% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Segment Wealth Llc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 10,097 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). First Republic Invest Management has 302,897 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 12,154 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 251,642 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Suntrust Banks reported 16,344 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.04% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

