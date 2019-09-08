Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Stake; Apple Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Position by $3.07 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99M, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Invest Office LP holds 0.25% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Co has 48,301 shares. Amer Century holds 2.57% or 13.35 million shares. Horan Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 28,064 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Limited owns 44,870 shares for 6.51% of their portfolio. Alesco Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 117,500 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Llc holds 1.01% or 15,102 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance reported 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rdl Fincl stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cumberland Advsr has 6,930 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 25.30 million shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,965 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management owns 96,268 shares.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.