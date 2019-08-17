Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose While Hmi Capital Decreased Position; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Market Value Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $327,600

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 661,567 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.75M for 10.58 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $235,375 activity.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 3,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,596 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 16,185 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,604 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,380 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 381,609 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 2,000 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Parametric Port Assocs Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 10 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

