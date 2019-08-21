Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose While Crosslink Capital Has Lifted Stake by $2.45 Million; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increased Position

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 69,930 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 59,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 149,030 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 17,066 shares. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 26,357 shares. Carroll Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 6 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 236,760 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 9,199 shares. Country Club Na stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 50,456 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs reported 0.59% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 7,810 shares. 3,761 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes. Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares to 132,945 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15,500 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 62,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,959 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).