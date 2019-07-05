Tableau Software (DATA) Holding Has Increased by Crosslink Capital Inc; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Price Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Position by $20.22 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 56,430 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.5. About 587,721 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 614,846 shares to 424,813 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 233,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16 million shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.