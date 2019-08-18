Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Pdt Partners Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Position

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 21,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 75,020 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 96,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 14,900 shares. 1,736 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 4,411 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 13,459 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 51,287 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 106,821 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 466,120 shares. Shell Asset Management Com holds 0.03% or 10,961 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Salem Investment Counselors holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 466,400 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 23,200 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Freestone Hldgs Lc reported 2,331 shares stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,413 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 58,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.47 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.