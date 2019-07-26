Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $20.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Position in Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 125,084 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.13 million shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183 were accumulated by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 1,704 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 6,100 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 4,959 shares. First Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Btim holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 151,112 shares. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fort Lp invested in 0.01% or 199 shares. Citigroup invested in 784 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 598,273 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.08% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 42,642 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp invested in 0% or 1,793 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Com accumulated 43 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,919 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 3,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 96,244 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability reported 4,578 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 8,327 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has 3,810 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,165 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru accumulated 3,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0.01% or 466,120 shares. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,199 shares. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 14,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2,720 shares.