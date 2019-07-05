Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Berkshire Asset Management Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.14 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 14,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,513 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, up from 286,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99M, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.29M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares to 29,761 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 35,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,974 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Ltd reported 68,514 shares. The California-based Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whitnell Com accumulated 31,239 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Coho Partners owns 22,610 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 650,107 shares. Phocas Corporation reported 6,472 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hamlin Capital Mgmt Lc holds 493,412 shares. Moneta Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,913 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 2.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 43,104 shares. Interocean Ltd holds 3.06% or 407,563 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Mgmt Limited owns 92,921 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 755,454 shares. Sprott stated it has 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Oil And Gas: An ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ (For Energy Investors) – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Management Lp has 121,435 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 1,668 were reported by Intll Gp. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 47,451 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Limited Company holds 220,738 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 157,689 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 550 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 112,976 shares. 15,257 were reported by Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Capital World Investors has 1.24M shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 25,300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.01% or 15,590 shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc accumulated 182,568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,021 were reported by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated has 2,720 shares.