Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Crosslink Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined While Ctc Has Lowered Stake by $32.76 Million

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $324.27. About 1.16M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix Is Overvalued But Not Just Because Of The Subscriber Growth Miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon & Disney Will Challenge Netflix in the Streaming TV Market – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability stated it has 277 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Profund Advsrs Limited accumulated 68,292 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cordasco Fincl Net holds 200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisors holds 0.38% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.22% or 1,582 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 243,122 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.39% or 254,976 shares. Addison Capital Co has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 450 shares. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability has invested 6.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 1.19% or 1.68 million shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 77.21 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,240 shares to 1,261 shares, valued at $147.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares to 58,970 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,621 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 557 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 110 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 303,067 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 2,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Virtu Ltd Liability Com holds 2,433 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,000 shares. Moreover, Kensico Management Corp has 4.89% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 7,943 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 69,192 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Management Company Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tcw Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).