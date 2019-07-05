Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $32.66 Million as Share Value Declined; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holding Maintained by Perceptive Advisors Llc

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 224,677 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99 million, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.02. About 1.12M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 517,097 shares to 705,444 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs owns 400 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 8,195 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Synovus Financial reported 66 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 11,300 shares. Finance Counselors has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 268,134 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Polar Capital Llp has 0.34% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 284,715 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 1.32% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 19,662 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1,076 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.