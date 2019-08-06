Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Increased Its Healthcare Trus (HTA) Holding by $540,540

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Healthcare Trus (HTA) by 105.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 19,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 37,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 18,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Healthcare Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 945,290 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99M, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & R (NYSE:HST) by 26,733 shares to 108,308 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hat B (BRKB) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,934 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Trst (NYSE:ESS).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 74,800 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 517,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,444 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

