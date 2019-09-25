Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Allen Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $691,888 as Stock Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined While Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Position

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 4,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 25,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 21,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 56.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 588,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 446,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.06 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 827,942 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,790 are held by Raymond James Assoc. 37,415 were reported by Ameriprise. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc reported 35,370 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 73,793 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 97,877 shares. 499,247 were reported by Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,000 shares. Harvest Mngmt Llc holds 6,000 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 7,410 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 23,085 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 76 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 1,543 shares. Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,152 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks close little changed amid worries about the global economy – CNBC” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Unicom reports August subscribers data – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 11,626 shares to 57,134 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,668 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.03 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14,695 shares to 202,683 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 60,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.