Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Valuation Declined While Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $10.49 Million; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $1.90 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 82,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, down from 470,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $173.23. About 455,821 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.27. About 180,993 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 303 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,945 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ycg Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,012 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,848 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 104,836 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.86% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 67,778 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 2,242 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.06% or 4,247 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 84,286 shares. Moreover, Cheviot Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.88% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 15,482 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,323 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 2,073 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 7,918 shares stake. Aull Monroe Invest Management Corporation reported 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,587 shares to 35,424 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,158 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Network Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nicholas Investment LP invested in 27,420 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,331 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 19,861 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Dorsal Management Ltd stated it has 3.75% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fjarde Ap holds 27,580 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,433 shares. 20 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Regions Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Citadel Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 241,672 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 35,405 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $175.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc. Class A by 434,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) (NYSE:PB).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What We Know About The Capital One Data Breach – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.