Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Its Stake; Tyvor Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK)

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 400,996 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $171.59. About 1.11M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EY Announces Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner for the Southeast – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “An Easier Path to Millions – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does “Freedom Weighting” Make a Better EM ETF? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 3,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 74,093 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd has 0.11% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 34,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 440,665 shares. Whittier Company has 6 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp stated it has 27,977 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gotham Asset Lc has 52,816 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 16,134 shares. 180,645 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Freestone Limited Liability Company reported 2,331 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 1.32% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Peconic Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.41% or 164,895 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group Inc accumulated 3,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 299 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cap Sarl holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 47,164 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,150 shares. 87,263 are held by Massachusetts Finance Services Co Ma. 303,067 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 47,588 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 6,236 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.