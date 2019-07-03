Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Position by $14.80 Million; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Lear (LEA) Position as Market Valuation Declined

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 15,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,466 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53M, down from 210,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 608,256 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 12,882 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15,590 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 13,459 shares. Hmi Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19.64% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ironwood Mngmt Lc stated it has 15,257 shares. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 112,976 shares. Product Prtn Limited Liability invested in 75,020 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 25,520 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Co holds 15,255 shares. Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,585 shares. Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fmr Lc invested in 0.07% or 4.38 million shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil falls as disappointing economic data comes to the fore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jabil Inc.’s (NYSE:JBL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tableau Wanted Salesforce Shares, Benioff Tells Cramer: ‘I Can’t Blame Them’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,266 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 162,802 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 13,468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Pension Ser accumulated 94,259 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Qs Invsts Limited reported 43,951 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 7 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma holds 2.88 million shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 7,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pggm invested in 0.19% or 278,808 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 3,486 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 8,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc holds 0.13% or 2,764 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 180,200 shares stake. Midas Management has 16,700 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.79M for 8.32 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.