Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position Has Increased by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $767,334

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $338.1. About 585,497 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 10,787 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ci Investments Inc has 0.26% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 370,553 shares. 15,590 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd invested in 4,578 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jane Street Gru Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 57,387 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Altimeter Management Lp has 14.24% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability owns 8,523 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 13,330 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 5,025 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 16,223 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SolarWinds Expands IT Service Management Offering With SolarWinds Discovery – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Axos Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AX) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares to 428,033 shares, valued at $120.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 34,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,757 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1,832 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,595 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 119,693 shares. First City Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 1,705 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc reported 22,832 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 13,643 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Granite Prns invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard Gru Lc stated it has 2.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Asset Management Inc reported 1,595 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.90 million shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has 66,395 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al reported 1,502 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.