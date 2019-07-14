Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holder Hollencrest Securities Lifted Holding by $14.80 Million; Birchview Capital LP Cut Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding by $390,000 as Shares Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 577,114 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 19,115 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.02% or 1.92M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 16,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Maverick has 0.46% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 21,925 shares. Redmile Grp reported 4.49M shares. Smithfield Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 181 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 75 shares. 52,050 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1,689 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated invested in 426,806 shares. Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 26,749 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,301 shares.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $1.61 million activity. 7,800 shares valued at $302,367 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Saturday, February 9. $57,020 worth of stock was sold by Newell Joe on Friday, February 1. DOBMEIER ERIC had bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000.

