Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holder Hollencrest Securities Boosted Position by $14.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Maintains Position in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM)

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 289,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 10.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.21 million, up from 9.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 4.80M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares to 73,494 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,231 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Comerica Savings Bank reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 2,720 were reported by Daiwa Gru. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 19,662 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 400 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc has 9,376 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP reported 283,827 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 12,882 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,585 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 76,334 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 11.65M shares. Ls Advsr Lc owns 621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Artisan Ptnrs Lp reported 3.60M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% or 2,661 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,089 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 15,990 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 1,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc stated it has 4.03M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.01% or 139,176 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 3,852 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Llc holds 18,500 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 26 shares. Scotia Inc accumulated 0.02% or 66,800 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited holds 45,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 122,300 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 7.69 million shares or 2.24% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

