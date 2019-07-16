T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -1.25 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 20 6.97 N/A 0.07 350.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for T2 Biosystems Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3% NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.7 beta indicates that T2 Biosystems Inc. is 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NeoGenomics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

T2 Biosystems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, NeoGenomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. NeoGenomics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for T2 Biosystems Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of T2 Biosystems Inc. is $10.67, with potential upside of 588.39%. Competitively NeoGenomics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential downside of -6.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that T2 Biosystems Inc. looks more robust than NeoGenomics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of NeoGenomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.4% are NeoGenomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3% NeoGenomics Inc. 3.87% 7.19% 34.13% 36.18% 109.52% 83.27%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. had bearish trend while NeoGenomics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NeoGenomics Inc. beats T2 Biosystems Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.