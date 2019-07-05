T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Comparison side by side

Since T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 7.60 N/A -1.25 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 91 3.94 N/A 2.20 40.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for T2 Biosystems Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us T2 Biosystems Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3% PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.7 beta indicates that T2 Biosystems Inc. is 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of T2 Biosystems Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc. has 1.7 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PerkinElmer Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for T2 Biosystems Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of T2 Biosystems Inc. is $10.67, with potential upside of 520.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both T2 Biosystems Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 97.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3% PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. has -9.3% weaker performance while PerkinElmer Inc. has 11.92% stronger performance.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors T2 Biosystems Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.