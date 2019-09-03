T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Contrasting side by side

Both T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 2 7.95 N/A -1.25 0.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 62 3.70 N/A 2.09 37.74

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -325.8% -76.3% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

T2 Biosystems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 509.02% for T2 Biosystems Inc. with consensus price target of $8.1. Competitively Medpace Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $57, with potential downside of -29.55%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, T2 Biosystems Inc. is looking more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc.

T2 Biosystems Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 78.8%. 2.2% are T2 Biosystems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -63.35% -65.09% -76.4% -82.6% -89.9% -80.4% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. has -80.4% weaker performance while Medpace Holdings Inc. has 48.8% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 10 factors Medpace Holdings Inc. beats T2 Biosystems Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.