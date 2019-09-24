T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have T2 Biosystems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -325.80% -76.30% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting T2 Biosystems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

T2 Biosystems Inc. currently has an average target price of $2.7, suggesting a potential downside of -2.88%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 86.08%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, T2 Biosystems Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of T2 Biosystems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -63.35% -65.09% -76.4% -82.6% -89.9% -80.4% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. had bearish trend while T2 Biosystems Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

T2 Biosystems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. Competitively, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.