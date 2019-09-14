T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Comparing side by side

Both T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 2 18.85 N/A -1.25 0.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.27 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates T2 Biosystems Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -325.8% -76.3% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of T2 Biosystems Inc. Its rival Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.7, while its potential downside is -6.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

T2 Biosystems Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 6.9%. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -63.35% -65.09% -76.4% -82.6% -89.9% -80.4% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. has -80.4% weaker performance while Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 110.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats T2 Biosystems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.