T (TMUS) Stock Value Rose While Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Position; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 338.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 12,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,920 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 3,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 48,260 shares to 32,307 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 83,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,788 shares, and cut its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc stated it has 6.42M shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.17% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4.50M shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,046 shares. 148,654 are owned by Aperio Gru Limited Co. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Finance reported 2,135 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma reported 10,780 shares. Georgia-based Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 1.59% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 169,053 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 519,457 shares. 9,970 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 15,700 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 27,680 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.37% or 3,459 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation reported 218,200 shares. Gradient Invs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Dodge Cox has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 56,781 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 123,593 shares. 249,804 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Llc. 50 are held by Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 67,575 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.31M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). West Oak Llc holds 200 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.3% or 151,469 shares. M Holdings Secs reported 8,961 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.