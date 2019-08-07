T (TMUS) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 53,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.64 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 2.84M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 141,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, down from 143,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.54 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sprint Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst: Texas joining states’ lawsuit dims Sprint/T-Mobile merger odds – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprint, T-Mobile rise on new report merger OK is close – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 4,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 18,037 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tudor Et Al stated it has 17,823 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 551,170 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 13,712 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 315,668 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 15,368 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shell Asset reported 24,346 shares stake. New England & Mngmt Inc owns 10,100 shares. Hallmark Incorporated stated it has 1.97% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Voloridge Limited Com owns 13,223 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group by 1.77 million shares to 201,633 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson FQ3 top-line up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.