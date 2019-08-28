T (TMUS) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Lowered Its Position by $2.07 Million as Stock Rose; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Increased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $700,960

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 690,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.04M, up from 685,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 1.17 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 2.24M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Tru invested in 13,733 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Bp Pcl holds 34,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ajo LP has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 21,466 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 20,785 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft holds 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 27,410 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.31% or 2.75 million shares. New England Rech & Mgmt Inc owns 0.47% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,100 shares. Jump Trading owns 5,458 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 13,712 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa owns 145,208 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 5 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 15,368 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp reported 0.32% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nomura Incorporated owns 159,422 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T-Mobile (TMUS) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.72 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $62.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brant Point Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.69% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Chevy Chase Tru reported 223,375 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.27% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bamco New York has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,985 shares. Natixis has 497,208 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 26,466 shares. Polar Cap Llp owns 381,048 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 9,933 shares. Pnc Fin Services stated it has 379,595 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 40,836 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 2,010 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,952 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.