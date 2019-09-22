T (TMUS) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Valuation Rose While Blair William & Company Has Raised by $964,800 Its Holding

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 24,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 559,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 535,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 286,340 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI)

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 720,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.38M, down from 810,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 3,181 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 4.98M shares. Newbrook Capital LP owns 976,434 shares for 5.41% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.24% or 58,290 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,737 shares. Palestra Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.42M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 15,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 1.29 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 18,515 shares. 1.45M are owned by Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership. 519,381 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Sigma Planning reported 6,675 shares stake.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.76 million shares or 0.35% more from 62.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Research Management Com holds 2.43% or 200,139 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 24 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc accumulated 12,308 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.07% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 686,582 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 2.92M shares. Mairs And Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 163,358 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs Inc reported 33,364 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.01% or 11,375 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 7,210 shares to 82,863 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 15,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,542 shares, and cut its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB).