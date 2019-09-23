T (TMUS) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Boosted Stake by $733,636; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Commerce Bank Has Lowered Its Stake

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 6,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 161,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, down from 168,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.50 million shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 116,434 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63M, up from 106,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

