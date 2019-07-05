T (TMUS) Market Value Rose While Nwi Management LP Lowered Holding; Citigroup (C) Holding Has Boosted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 805,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.88 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.01 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares to 291,000 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $833.46 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca stated it has 743,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reaves W H & Co stated it has 823,090 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Pension Serv invested in 0.11% or 428,436 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). National Bank reported 25,711 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 205 shares. 435 were accumulated by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Franklin Res Inc reported 0.17% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 135 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,348 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has 219,575 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited, New York-based fund reported 60,566 shares. Fil reported 6.62 million shares. Thornburg Inv Management holds 1.34 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim reported 1.79% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 13,420 shares. Moreover, Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 4,290 shares. Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.29% or 424,594 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 88,229 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Co owns 134,044 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10,991 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,535 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 10,292 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Argent accumulated 53,431 shares. New York-based Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Sterling Investment Mngmt has 0.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co owns 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.69M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

