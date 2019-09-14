T (TMUS) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 43,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 174,062 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 217,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.50M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 109.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 78,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 150,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.10M, up from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Maplelane Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Com holds 1.29 million shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 102,544 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 27 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,608 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 10,479 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 5,793 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd has 1.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 80,788 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.15% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Glob Thematic Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 111,205 shares. Central Financial Bank Tru Communications has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 309,263 shares to 6,780 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 12,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,724 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.