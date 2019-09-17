T (TMUS) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Freshford Capital Management Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Trimmed by $12.24 Million as Valuation Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 230,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.22 million, down from 284,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $221.3. About 269,281 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 43,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 174,062 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 217,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 321,432 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 723,900 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Cambridge Invest Advisors has 6,540 shares. 4,200 are held by Yorktown & Rech. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Madison Holdings Inc has invested 0.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Magnetar has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 54,223 shares. Invesco Ltd has 9.20M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Incorporated has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5,720 shares. Comm Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 501 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 167,827 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.18% or 148,446 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 3.82M were accumulated by Franklin.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sprint CEO: Executive leadership decisions for New T-Mobile ‘nearly done,’ planning for ‘day zero’ underway – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TMUS June 2020 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.63M for 24.16 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Grp Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,221 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,093 shares. 3,530 were accumulated by Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Water Island Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 12,048 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership owns 4,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 934,242 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 119 shares. Rowland And Communications Counsel Adv holds 1,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Incorporated has 1,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc owns 80,933 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 10,965 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.