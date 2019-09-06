T (TMUS) Holder Nwi Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Dsam Partners Llp Lifted Position in Encana (ECA) as Market Value Declined

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $585.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.