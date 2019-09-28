T (TMUS) Holder Brighton Jones Lifted Position by $733,636 as Stock Rose; As Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Share Value Declined, First Trust Advisors LP Lifted Its Position by $618,198

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 116,434 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63 million, up from 106,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 38.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 15,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 54,227 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 39,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 308,079 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc accumulated 0% or 6,859 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,560 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 60,141 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 509,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 48,509 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 12,800 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,693 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,973 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 88 shares. Nuance Limited Com invested in 3.17% or 1.80 million shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.06% or 143,711 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4,813 shares to 35,595 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 51,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,030 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,266 were reported by Da Davidson And Co. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10 shares. Schroder Inv stated it has 2.32M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer owns 48,355 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 3,443 shares. Andra Ap reported 99,400 shares. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 10,662 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 13,199 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Winch Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 38 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 320,385 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,500 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 59,815 shares to 4,773 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,727 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).