T (TMUS) Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Stake; Meritage Portfolio Management Decreased Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $382,679; Stock Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 115,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, down from 117,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $200.6. About 198,977 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 1.90 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Service for Small Business Owners – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Should Consider Buying AT&T Stock Despite AT&Tâ€™s Problems – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T-Mobile, Sprint explore settling states’ lawsuit – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 215 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Company reported 3,253 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 21,090 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 101,855 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Utah Retirement owns 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 58,020 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,671 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 510,242 shares stake. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 733,198 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. New England Rech & holds 10,100 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Federated Incorporated Pa has 1.45M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.13% or 168,794 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust accumulated 6,248 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zebra Technologies Adds Archetype and Zeno Group to Expand Audience Engagement – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MDY, DPZ, ATO, ZBRA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cimpress (CMPR) to Gain From Solid Product Line, Buyouts – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantic gives Zebra bullish start – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 64,186 shares to 232,777 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 55,073 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 15 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Com Nj holds 1.31% or 195,279 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Strategic Advsr Lc holds 1.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 24,374 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Coldstream Management stated it has 1,126 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 4,711 shares. Shelton Cap has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Amp Capital Limited invested in 0.01% or 5,393 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt owns 1.1% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 5,050 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 97,497 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd owns 8,899 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.