T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Valuation Rose While Old Republic International Decreased Its Holding by $305,200; Highland Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Valuation Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $255.36. About 936,564 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 322,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.38M, down from 325,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 341,540 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 22/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Tops Industry Benchmarks on Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 59,300 shares to 119,825 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,000 shares to 268,500 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.26 million activity.

