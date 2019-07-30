T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stock Price Rose While Marathon Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.68 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 80,636 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.81 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 371,266 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Adds Aptiv, Exits Infinity Property: 13F; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Cites Client Digital Preferences, Technology Enhancements and Operational Efficiencies; 23/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 3.4% of G1 Therapeutics Inc; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – RAISED $100 MLN SERIES C FUNDING FROM FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS MANAGED BY T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Daseke Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.77M for 14.40 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.