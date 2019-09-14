T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Lifted Holding; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Lifted Its Position by $71.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 488.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 249,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 300,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $267.18. About 517,608 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 103,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, up from 100,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 847,237 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 23/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – FIRM HAS CHANGED PRESENTATION OF CERTAIN LINE ITEMS OF ITS INCOME STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Dana Advsr has 0.55% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1.12% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 8,979 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 778 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 2,332 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ent Finance Corporation accumulated 196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,771 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Aviva Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,424 shares. Eqis invested in 1,252 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 28,423 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 119,500 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $114.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). First Personal Financial Serv owns 12 shares. 1.21M are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Security National owns 2,150 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 29,736 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 388 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.1% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Los Angeles Management And Equity reported 224,058 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.31% or 6,737 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.06% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1.43% or 18,886 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment has 0.68% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Parkside State Bank Trust owns 236 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.