T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Decreased Stake; Canyon Capital Advisors Lifted Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake by $61.43 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.81 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.81. About 174,630 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93M shares as the company's stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 618,906 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.61 million shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $49.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50.00M shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 186,710 shares. Natixis invested in 21,323 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 418,853 shares. Soros Fund Management Lc reported 0.25% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 67,300 shares. Westpac invested in 35,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 21,821 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 700,900 shares. 112,629 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 13,358 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 51,463 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hightower accumulated 206,736 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Daseke Inc.