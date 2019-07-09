T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 101 4.80 N/A 7.69 13.53 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.53% and an $100.75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 8.69%. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.