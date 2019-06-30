T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

We are comparing T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 100 4.83 N/A 7.69 13.53 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.38 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 5 2 2.25 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.95% and an $99.89 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.