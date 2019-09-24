T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

We are contrasting T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.99 N/A 7.95 14.27 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $112.33, and a -2.19% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.